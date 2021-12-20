-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.05. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUNL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

In related news, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SUNL opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.