$0.02 EPS Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 147,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,653. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 72.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

