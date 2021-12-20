$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cango by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CANG traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85. Cango has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

