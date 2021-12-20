-$0.09 EPS Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Shares of WTER traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,541. Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

