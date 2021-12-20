-$0.17 EPS Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LOOP stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Loop Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,503,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 68,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Loop Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Loop Industries by 132.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 155,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Loop Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Loop Industries by 999.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 160,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

