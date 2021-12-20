$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PRA opened at $24.37 on Friday. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ProAssurance by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProAssurance by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

