$0.38 EPS Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.45. Aaron’s posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marvonia P. Moore acquired 1,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,963 shares of company stock worth $175,428. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after buying an additional 141,779 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 141.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 566,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAN stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,451. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $729.39 million and a PE ratio of 8.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

