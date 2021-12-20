-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $15.81 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $39.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.