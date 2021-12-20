$0.62 EPS Expected for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.61. Bluegreen Vacations posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVH shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE:BVH traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 174,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP La Osa Jorge De acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $72,014.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

