$0.77 EPS Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HURN. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ HURN traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,214. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.86. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

