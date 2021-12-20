0x 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $50.72 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $645.56 million and $50.72 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0x has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One 0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00040188 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006777 BTC.

0x Profile

0x (ZRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

