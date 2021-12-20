$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEE. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

NYSE SEE opened at $64.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

