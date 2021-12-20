$1.15 EPS Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. ExlService posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,456. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $132.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $138.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.37.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

