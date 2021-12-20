$1.46 EPS Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Foot Locker posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

FL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.70.

Shares of FL stock traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. 41,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Foot Locker by 2,726.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.