$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $2.07 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $8.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $9.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.87.

OSK opened at $108.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Oshkosh by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,595,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after buying an additional 399,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

