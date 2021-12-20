113,681 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,681 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Performance Food Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $69,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,310 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $169,519,000 after buying an additional 776,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

NYSE PFGC opened at $42.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 130.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.