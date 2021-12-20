13,518 Shares in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $4,509,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 21.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 448,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 77,828 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $2,041,235.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $259,720.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

