$152.58 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) to announce $152.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.60 million to $154.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year sales of $620.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $619.43 million to $622.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $676.09 million, with estimates ranging from $659.13 million to $689.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.68 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $40,209,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $28,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $23,413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $21,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STER traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. 24,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.10. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

