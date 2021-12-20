$157.58 Million in Sales Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to post sales of $157.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.06 million to $158.10 million. Cars.com posted sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $622.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.44 million to $623.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $654.18 million, with estimates ranging from $646.36 million to $662.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

CARS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 90.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cars.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 149,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,450. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09. Cars.com has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

