17,442 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 63.5% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $71.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

