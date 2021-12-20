1irstcoin Price Down 40.7% Over Last 7 Days (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $15,533.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000530 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000187 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,525,221 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

