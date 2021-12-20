1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.07.

ONEM opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

