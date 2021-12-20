$2.48 EPS Expected for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34. Bank of Montreal reported earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $10.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.97. 111,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

