-$2.74 EPS Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post earnings per share of ($2.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.33) and the lowest is ($3.06). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.89) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.85) to ($10.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.95) to ($3.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.07) EPS.

ESPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,953. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,369 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 622,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 150,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.