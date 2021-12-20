-$2.74 EPS Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post earnings per share of ($2.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.33) and the lowest is ($3.06). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.89) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.85) to ($10.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.95) to ($3.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.07) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,953. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,369 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 622,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 150,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
