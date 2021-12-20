20,000 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Acquired by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $61,799,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 265.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,540,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $38,268,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 115.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,420,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,332,000 after buying an additional 760,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $52.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.