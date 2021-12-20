$23.43 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post $23.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.40 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $17.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $92.50 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $117.58 million, with estimates ranging from $114.06 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 0.60. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $107.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67.

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $369,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,764 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

