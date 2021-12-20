$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to announce $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.23 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

UHS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.80. 1,464,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.84. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 157.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,355,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

