$31.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report sales of $31.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.30 billion to $31.89 billion. Target posted sales of $28.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $106.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.31 billion to $106.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $109.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.57 billion to $110.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.9% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,856 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.09. The stock had a trading volume of 343,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,660. Target has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

