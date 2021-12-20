34,150 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $24.38 on Monday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

