3,785 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. salesforce.com comprises about 0.7% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $59,290,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.68. The stock had a trading volume of 41,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,023. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $244.95 billion, a PE ratio of 137.73, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $223,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,827 shares of company stock valued at $149,614,734. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

