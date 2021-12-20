$386.89 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post $386.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $383.50 million and the highest is $391.27 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $414.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.