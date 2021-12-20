3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce $144.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $148.55 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $172.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $609.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.77 million to $613.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $574.50 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $598.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

NYSE:DDD opened at $21.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,863 shares of company stock worth $464,577 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.