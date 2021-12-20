3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 44.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in 3M by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in 3M by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

NYSE:MMM opened at $174.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.51. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

