4,368 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Acquired by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 5.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH opened at $82.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Truist raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.