4,873 Shares in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,873 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QCR during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in QCR during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in QCR by 98,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in QCR by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

QCRH opened at $54.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $848.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.26%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

