500 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter.

SPMO opened at $63.18 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $65.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81.

