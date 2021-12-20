$63.30 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will post $63.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.60 million and the highest is $64.20 million. Telos posted sales of $44.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $241.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.98 million to $242.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $284.52 million, with estimates ranging from $265.96 million to $307.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 29,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $845,277.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 71,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,518 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Telos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Telos by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in Telos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Telos by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLS opened at $15.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.98. Telos has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.