$7.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report $7.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.87 billion and the highest is $8.22 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $32.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $35.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.19 billion to $36.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,048. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

