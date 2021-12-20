7,664 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $250,000.

NYSE:OGN opened at $30.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

