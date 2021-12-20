$8.79 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report $8.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.15 million and the highest is $9.85 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $2.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 257.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 million to $29.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.31%. The business had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NBRV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 784,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.72. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.