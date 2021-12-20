$8.79 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report $8.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.15 million and the highest is $9.85 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $2.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 257.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 million to $29.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.31%. The business had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NBRV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 784,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.72. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.