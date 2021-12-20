8X8 PROTOCOL Hits One Day Volume of $392,396.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $766,068.29 and $392,396.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

