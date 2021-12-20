9,815 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of CAT opened at $201.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.11 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

