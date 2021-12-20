ACG Wealth Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.93 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $112.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.82.

