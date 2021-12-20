ACG Wealth Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $103.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.89. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $107.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.