ACG Wealth Sells 16,783 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,783 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $133.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.77. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $139.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

