ACG Wealth Sells 5,500 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 54,731 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after buying an additional 29,492 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FAAR opened at $30.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

