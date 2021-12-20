Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 549,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $61.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

