Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Up to $11.48

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.48, but opened at $11.74. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 105,867 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,596,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $117,128,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

