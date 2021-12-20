Adam L. Gray Purchases 167,400 Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray bought 167,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,418,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,442,849 shares in the company, valued at C$111,142,976.58.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Adam L. Gray bought 35,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$669,550.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Adam L. Gray bought 366,705 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,183,750.95.

On Friday, December 10th, Adam L. Gray bought 346,800 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,206,504.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Adam L. Gray purchased 234,100 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,035,491.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Adam L. Gray purchased 531,900 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,999,692.00.

Shares of TSE:NFI traded down C$0.48 on Monday, reaching C$18.56. The company had a trading volume of 204,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,272. NFI Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.41 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 371.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$619.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,345.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFI shares. CIBC lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.10.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

