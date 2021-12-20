Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Up to $26.28

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.28, but opened at $28.30. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 207 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $125,691.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,914 shares of company stock worth $900,942 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,838 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,782,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,666 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,322,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,435,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

